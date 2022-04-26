Good Samaritan pulls woman from burning car that crashed into barn

TWO CREEKS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County sheriff is crediting a man for his “selfless act” pulling a woman from a burning car early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Dan Hartwig says an SUV went off Highway 42 north of Irish Road in Two Creeks, hitting a ditch and a culvert and going airborne. It crashed into a barn and caught fire.

A Manitowoc County man heard the crash and ran to it. He unbuckled the driver’s seatbelt and pulled the 21-year-old Kewaunee County woman to safety. Hartwig says she was taken to a hospital and her injuries won’t be life-threatening. She’s being charged with OWI-first offense.

“Thanks to this selfless act and a willingness to intervene, this man’s actions prevented further injury from occurring,” the sheriff wrote. The woman and the Good Samaritan were not publicly identified.

The SUV was engulfed and the fire had spread to the barn when Two Creeks and Mishicot firefighters arrived. The fires were quickly put out.

No other people or animals were hurt in the crash or the fires.

