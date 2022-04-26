Advertisement

Good Samaritan pulls woman from burning car that crashed into barn

An SUV went off Highway 42 and caught fire when it crashed into a barn in Manitowoc County on...
An SUV went off Highway 42 and caught fire when it crashed into a barn in Manitowoc County on April 26, 2022. Reflections and distortions are due to water.(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO CREEKS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County sheriff is crediting a man for his “selfless act” pulling a woman from a burning car early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Dan Hartwig says an SUV went off Highway 42 north of Irish Road in Two Creeks, hitting a ditch and a culvert and going airborne. It crashed into a barn and caught fire.

A Manitowoc County man heard the crash and ran to it. He unbuckled the driver’s seatbelt and pulled the 21-year-old Kewaunee County woman to safety. Hartwig says she was taken to a hospital and her injuries won’t be life-threatening. She’s being charged with OWI-first offense.

“Thanks to this selfless act and a willingness to intervene, this man’s actions prevented further injury from occurring,” the sheriff wrote. The woman and the Good Samaritan were not publicly identified.

The SUV was engulfed and the fire had spread to the barn when Two Creeks and Mishicot firefighters arrived. The fires were quickly put out.

No other people or animals were hurt in the crash or the fires.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah
Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac was found dead in Lake Winnebago on April 24, 2022
Sheriff’s office needs help investigating man found dead in Lake Winnebago
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death

Latest News

April 27 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly weather continues
Richard Pierce
LIVE: More testimony Wednesday in Door County cold case murder trial
April 27 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly morning
Vets return from Honor Flight
WATCH: Honor Flight vets return from trip
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily