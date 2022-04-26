Advertisement

Gamblers introduce Mike Leone as new Head Coach/GM

Gamblers announce Mike Leone as their new head coach and general manager.
Gamblers announce Mike Leone as their new head coach and general manager.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Gamblers begin a new chapter in their program. The team introduces Mike Leone as their new head coach and general manager.

“I can promise you I’ll give everything I have for this team and organization,” Leone says. “I’m really excited to be here.”

He replaces Pat Mikesch who spent the last eight seasons in Green Bay. The team finished last in the USHL Eastern Conference standings this past year.

Leone has spent the last three years as an assistant coach with the USA Hockey National Development Program.

“The league is really fast,” Leone says. “My approach is smart, fast, hard. You have to have players that can get up and down the ice really fast. For me it’s all about, I like guys with hard skill that can play any way you want.”

He wants to create a winning culture.

“The biggest part of developing, for me, is learning how to create winning hockey players, to create winning habits, so when those kids in Green Bay go to college, I get a call from their coaches, and they say, this kid plays the right way.

