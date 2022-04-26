Fire engulfs garage in Little Suamico

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage in Little Suamico Monday.

At about 3:05 p.m., firefighters were called to a home in the area of Cross Road and South Chase Road. Crews found “heavy fire” coming from a garage.

The Little Suamico Fire Department says crews were able to quickly contain the fire and stop it from spreading throughout the home.

No one was hurt. No residents were home at the time of the fire.

Crews used thermal imaging cameras and cooled hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Little Suamico received help from Pulaski Tri-County Fire, Oconto Falls Fire, Abrams Fire, Suamico Fire, Green Valley-Morgan Fire, Oconto County Sheriff’s Department, County Rescue, and area First Responders.

