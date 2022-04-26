Advertisement

Fire engulfs garage in Little Suamico

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage in Little Suamico Monday.

At about 3:05 p.m., firefighters were called to a home in the area of Cross Road and South Chase Road. Crews found “heavy fire” coming from a garage.

The Little Suamico Fire Department says crews were able to quickly contain the fire and stop it from spreading throughout the home.

No one was hurt. No residents were home at the time of the fire.

Crews used thermal imaging cameras and cooled hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Little Suamico received help from Pulaski Tri-County Fire, Oconto Falls Fire, Abrams Fire, Suamico Fire, Green Valley-Morgan Fire, Oconto County Sheriff’s Department, County Rescue, and area First Responders.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah
Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac was found dead in Lake Winnebago on April 24, 2022
Sheriff’s office needs help investigating man found dead in Lake Winnebago
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death

Latest News

April 27 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly weather continues
Richard Pierce
LIVE: More testimony Wednesday in Door County cold case murder trial
April 27 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly morning
Vets return from Honor Flight
WATCH: Honor Flight vets return from trip
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily