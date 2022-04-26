Advertisement

CUTE VIDEO: Owl family visits Appleton home

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - What a hoot! An owl family visited a home in Appleton.

Viewer Laurie Rew shared photos and video with Action 2 News.

She captioned it, “Owl family in my backyard.”

They appear to be Great Horned Owls.

Appleton backyard owls
Appleton backyard owls

“Birds & Blooms” has advice for attracting owls to your backyard. Owls like to stay inside dense cover during the day. They say pine, spruce and juniper are good for owls.

You can also get a nesting box.

Watch your pets--some owls may see them as snacks.

CLICK HERE for more information on attracting owls.

Have awesome nature photos? Share them with us here: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

