COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,183 cases, 6 deaths

Coronavirus cases were over 1,000 for the fifth time in 7 days. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reporting 1,183 new cases. It was the lowest of the five, with new cases gradually lowering after last week's sudden surge. That surge followed spring break vacations and a weekend of religious observations, including Easter.

The 7-day average jumped from 1,071 to 1,168 cases per day, largely because a much lower number of cases last week are no longer in the equation. Last Tuesday, the state reported 471 cases. Conversely, the 7-day average could drop when last week’s surge is no longer counted, depending on how many new cases are found in the next few days.

Four of the 20 counties we’re following didn’t report new cases Tuesday, including Menominee and Shawano counties, which had their totals each revised down by 1. Nine counties had new cases in the single digits and 7 were in double digits.

The positivity rate is the highest in two-and-a-half months, with 8.4% of tests in the last week positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Six COVID-19 deaths were reported to the DHS, including one each in Marinette and Sheboygan counties. Three of the six deaths were in the last 30 days, including the one in Marinette County. The DHS says the 7-day average is still 2 deaths per day -- that’s been pretty steady for about a week.

In the past day, 27 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. By our calculations, that brings the 7-day average to 19 patients per day, the highest it’s been since April 3 (but lower than a month ago, when it was 28 per day).

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 202 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday, including 38 in ICU. It’s the first time the COVID-19 patient population was over 200 since March 27 and the most since March 24. These are the most COVID-19 patients in ICU since March 28.

In the Northeast health care region, hospitals have 21 patients, with 5 in ICU -- that’s 1 fewer in ICU and 1 fewer in the hospital. Fox Valley hospitals saw an increase from 6 to 16 patients in the past day; 1 of these patients is in ICU whereas Monday there was none. We’ll get current patient numbers after 3:30 this afternoon. The DHS provides a cumulative number of patients admitted. The WHA’s daily numbers take discharges and deaths into account with the new admissions.

COVID-19 vaccinations picked up after a lethargic weekend. The 7-day averages were up for 4 of the 5 vaccine metrics: doses administered, Wisconsinites having at least one dose, Wisconsinites completing their vaccine series, and Wisconsinites getting booster shots. Those four metrics hit all-time lows Monday.

Only the 7-day average for total booster shots was down Tuesday -- the count of all boosters to Wisconsin and out-of-state residents, such as people who cross state lines to work here.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.5% received vaccine/24.7% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.6% (+0.1) received vaccine/58.1% ompleted vaccinations/19.0% received booster

18 to 24: 60.3% (+0.1) received vaccine/54.7% completed vaccinations/19.1% received booster

25 to 34: 64.2% received vaccine/59.7% completed vaccinations/25.1% received booster

35 to 44: 69.3% received vaccine/65.8% completed vaccinations/32.8% received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% completed vaccinations/37.7% received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.6% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/48.9% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.4% completed vaccinations/67.4% received booster

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.7% 63.1% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.8% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.4% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.7% 74.6% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.9% 50.2% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.8% 50.3% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.7% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.1% Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.6% 58.4% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.7% 77.3% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.3% 61.7% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.0% 60.5% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.3% 59.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,434 (62.9%) 286,535 (60.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,451 (60.1%) 316,701 (57.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,748,468 (64.3%) 3,558,232 (61.0%)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Michigan updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,489 cases (+16) (425 deaths)

Calumet – 11,590 cases (+13) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,987 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,573 cases (+3) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,611 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Florence - 815 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,636 cases (+14) (254 deaths)

Forest - 2,439 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,744 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,270 cases (+7) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,316 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,565 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,889 cases (+2) (73 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,396 cases (+18) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,706 cases (+2) (105 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,845 (cases revised -1 by state) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,945 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,355 cases (+1) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,741 cases (+17) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 9,778 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,565 cases (+16) (268 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,362 cases (+6) (194 deaths)

Waushara – 5,021 cases (+3) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,340 cases (+48) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Wednesdays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

