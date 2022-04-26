COOL, CLOUDY WEATHER CONTINUES

We’re back into the cool and gray weather pattern that has been the norm for what seems like all spring so far. Some passing light rain or snow showers remain possible overnight. Lows will settle into the 20s NORTH with lower 30s elsewhere.

Not too many changes will take place for Tuesday. Skies stay mainly cloudy and there is a chance for additional light rain or snow showers from time to time. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will range from the middle 30s into the lower 40s. Lows Tuesday night plummet well down into the 20s... more than 10° below average for late-April.

Wednesday is looking decent with a mix of sun and clouds... but temperatures remain in the 40s. Another chilly night is in the offing Wednesday night with more 20s expected. Some rain may build back into the region by Thursday afternoon. Odds of rain go back up again Saturday afternoon and Sunday as another wet weather maker swirls our direction. Temperatures should rebound back into the 50s by the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or sprinkles possible. LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Some flakes, especially NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cool with less wind. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain arriving late. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. Early showers? HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Areas of rain develop late. Breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with areas if rain. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy but a little milder. HIGH: 60

