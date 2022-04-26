Advertisement

BRIGHTER WEDNESDAY BUT IT’LL BE STAYING COOL

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT
Clouds and light snow/rain showers will fade as we head into the evening hours. Skies should clear out tonight and that will allow for chilly lows in the 20s. Teens are likely for lows in the North Woods. The old record low for April 27th is 26° in Green Bay and that is in jeopardy.

High pressure will give us some much needed sunshine on Wednesday. The tradeoff: a northeasterly flow of Lake Michigan that will keep temperatures on the cool side. Mid to upper 40s are expected inland with near 40° readings along the lakeshore. Quite chilly for late April.

Additional rain showers are possible again by late Thursday. Another weather maker is expected to push a batch of rain our way late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures should moderate into the 50s for the coming weekend but that is still below normal.

The temperature outlook through the first week of May continues to show below normal temperatures for us here in the Great Lakes region.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy. Light rain and snow showers. Cool for late April. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Turning colder. LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Some rain possible by the afternoon or evening. HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Some AM rain possible then mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance or rain developing by late afternoon and evening. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Some showers possible. Close to average. HIGH: 60

