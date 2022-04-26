3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Walking speed and your health

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pick up the pace! Your regular walking speed might be an indicator of how long you’ll live.

Brad Spakowitz tells you about a large-scale study -- 20 times larger than the Boston Marathon! -- that found a brisk walking speed could add years to your life. Doctors could also use walking speed to identify people at higher risk of diseases (”Do you smoke? Do you use drugs? How fast do you walk?”)

But before you leave and go for a brisk walk, listen to three simple measures that reduced cancer risks for senior adults by 61%. Two of them are sold over the counter and the third one doesn’t cost a thing.

And maybe you should go for a walk at 5 A.M. tomorrow, April 27, and see four planets lined up in the sky. Brad shows you where to look in an Astro Extra.

