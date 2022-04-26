Advertisement

2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten

A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman on Tuesday killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in central Russia, authorities said.

A man entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma and shot a female staff member and two children, ages 5 and 6, before shooting himself, said Sergei Morozov, a federal lawmaker and the former governor of the Ulyanovsk region, where the killings took place.

One other staff member was wounded, according to local health officials. The motive of the gunman remained unclear. Ulyanovsk human rights envoy Sergei Lulkov told the Interfax news agency that the man had no relation whatsoever to any of the victims.

Russia’s human rights ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova identified the perpetrator as a 26-year-old mentally ill man. Ulyanovsk lawmaker Boris Stolypin told the Russian state Tass news agency that the gunman stole the weapon — an IZh-26 hunting gun — from another man, whom he also killed.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the shooting, and Ulyanovsk authorities have promised to pay families of the victims 1 million rubles (about $49,000).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah
Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac was found dead in Lake Winnebago on April 24, 2022
Sheriff’s office needs help investigating man found dead in Lake Winnebago
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death

Latest News

A man and woman walk under trees down a path at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco. People in the...
Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll
Veteran groups urge Senate to pass burn pit legislation
Veteran groups urge Senate to move on burn pit legislation
Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children's Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14...
Adolescent suicides increased in 2020, study finds
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly