Wisconsin averaging over 1,000 COVID-19 cases daily

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the first time in more than two months, Wisconsin is averaging more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the 7-day average rose to 1,071 cases. The last time the 7-day average was over 1,000 was on February 21, when it was 1,079.

Data show 2,779 cases were confirmed since the state’s last report on Friday, including 696 cases confirmed since Sunday.

The positivity rate, which crossed 7% late last week, took a one-point leap to 8.2%. The 7-day average of tests coming back positive had been below 8.3% since February 16.

Deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain a silver lining with these rising cases.

Only two deaths were reported to the DHS since Friday. Neither of them was in WBAY’s viewing area. The DHS says the state is still averaging 2 deaths per day. Friday the death rate fell to 0.91% of all known cases since the pandemic began in 2020, back to where it was a month ago after four weeks at 0.92%.

A total of 38 hospitalizations were reported over the weekend, or about 12 per day on average. The hospitalization rate dipped again from 4.27% to 4.26% of all cases since the pandemic began. A month ago it was 4.29%.

Monday there are currently 185 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, including 33 in intensive care. That’s 23 more patients since Friday but the same number in ICU, based on reports by the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA).

Northeast health care region hospitals are treating 22 patients, with 6 of them in ICU -- 3 more in ICU and 3 more patients overall since the last report. Fox Valley hospitals have 6 patients, none in ICU -- that’s 2 out of ICU but 2 more patients overall over the weekend.

Wisconsin passed 2 million booster shots over the weekend and we’re now at 2,001,888 extra doses in people’s arms. That’s out of 9,450,842 COVID-19 vaccination shots over the last 16-some months.

Reports from vaccinators show a net increase of 41 people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend -- this includes vaccinations and also revisions after further reviews and corrections. This appears to be the lowest tally for any weekend or any single day since vaccinations began. By our estimate, the state is averaging 290 people getting their first COVID-19 shot each day, an all-time low.

Another 272 people completed their vaccination series this weekend. There have been some gaps in the state’s records due to data or technical issues, but this is the second-lowest tally for a weekend or a single day since January 4, 2021 -- when the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine became eligible for the second dose. We calculate this metric’s 7-day average is at an all-time low of 409 people per day but it should go lower because it naturally follows first-time vaccinations by 3 or 4 weeks.

The DHS says 64.3% of the state’s population received at least one dose of a vaccine (3,748,066 people) and 61.0% of the population completed its vaccine series so far (3,557,706 people). More than a third of the population, 34.0%, also got at least one booster shot (1,981,155 people).

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.5% received vaccine/24.6% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.5% received vaccine/58.1% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/19.0% received booster

18 to 24: 60.2% received vaccine/54.7% completed vaccinations/19.1% (+0.1) received booster

25 to 34: 64.2% received vaccine/59.7% completed vaccinations/25.1% received booster

35 to 44: 69.3% received vaccine/65.8% completed vaccinations/32.8% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/37.7% (+0.1) received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.5% completed vaccinations/48.9% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% (-0.1) received vaccine/82.4% completed vaccinations/67.4% received booster

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.7% 63.1% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.8% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.4% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.7% 74.6% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.9% 50.2% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.3% Forest (9,004) 52.8% (+0.1) 50.2% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.7% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.1% Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.6% 58.4% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.7% 77.3% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.3% 61.7% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.0% 60.5% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.3% 59.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,404 (62.9%) 286,492 (60.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,424 (60.1%) 316,658 (57.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,748,066 (64.3%) 3,557,706 (61.0%)

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Michigan updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,473 cases (+80) (425 deaths)

Calumet – 11,577 cases (+6) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,987 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,570 cases (+10) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,610 cases (+2) (61 deaths)

Florence - 815 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,622 cases (+46) (254 deaths)

Forest - 2,439 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,744 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,263 cases (+11) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,316 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,563 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,887 cases (+4) (73 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,378 cases (+14) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,704 cases (+6) (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,846 (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,945 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,354 cases (+6) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,724 cases (+65) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 9,779 cases (+6) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,549 cases (+44) (267 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,356 cases (+7) (194 deaths)

Waushara – 5,018 cases (+7) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,292 cases (+78) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

