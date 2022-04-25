Advertisement

Whiskey could soon be used to fuel cars, scientists say

The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.
The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A biofuel scientist has discovered a way to use the byproducts of whiskey to fuel your car.

According to Zero Waste Scotland, there is a huge amount of waste for every liter of whiskey.

The solid byproduct of whiskey is called draff.

Some is used for animal feed. Some goes to a landfill or is dumped in rivers or even the ocean.

A scientist used a fermentation process to transform the byproduct into biochemicals to replace some oil-based products, including diesel used in cars.

Biofuels are made from renewable, organic materials and are low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuels.

The challenge would be the scale; biofuels only account for about 3% of fuel used globally.

There are actually already whiskey-fueled cars in Scotland. Using the whiskey byproduct reduces the trucks’ carbon emissions by 90%.

The scientist who made the discovery says whiskey waste can be used for more than just biofuels.

It can be an alternative to oil in plastics, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, clothing and electronics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Police respond to a scene in the Tank Park neighborhood.
“Estranged couple” found dead in Green Bay home
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
A semi flipped over on the guardrail along N. Richmond St. on the I-41 overpass in Appleton on...
RAW VIDEO: Semi tips on Appleton overpass
A body was discovered at Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac County. April 24, 2022.
UPDATE: Autopsy finds no injury or trauma to body in Lake Winnebago

Latest News

Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy...
3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained
Sturgeon spawn along the Wolf River
Sturgeon spawn after warm weekend weather
Sturgeon spawn after warm weekend weather
WATCH: Sturgeon spawn after warm weekend weather
A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization