NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know anything about these puppies?

The pups were found in a plastic tote near a sidewalk Sunday night, according to the Neenah Police Department.

They were taken to the Neenah Animal Shelter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Neenah Police at 920-886-6000.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.