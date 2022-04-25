Advertisement

Sturgeon spawning underway on Wolf River

From the archives: Sturgeon have been around for 120 million years
From the archives: Sturgeon have been around for 120 million years
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The sturgeon spawn is underway after warm weekend temperatures.

The Wolf River Cam Facebook page was out at Bamboo Bend Monday and captured some of the action. It’s not heavy activity right now. Spawning activity all depends on the weather. The weekend temperatures warmed the water, but it’s going to be cooler this week. It might not hit 50 degrees until late week.

The camera located at Bamboo Bend captured the prehistoric creatures “cruising” in the Wolf River.

“It’s been a little slow, the weather has kind of been a little erratic,” DNR Fisheries Biologist, Margaret Stadig told Action 2 News.

The late spawn won’t impact the population as a whole, but it could impact the amount of time people have to watch the massive fish.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Police respond to a scene in the Tank Park neighborhood.
“Estranged couple” found dead in Green Bay home
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
A semi flipped over on the guardrail along N. Richmond St. on the I-41 overpass in Appleton on...
RAW VIDEO: Semi tips on Appleton overpass
A body was discovered at Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac County. April 24, 2022.
UPDATE: Autopsy finds no injury or trauma to body in Lake Winnebago

Latest News

April 26 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool for late April
Richard Pierce in court
LIVE: Testimony continues for second week in Door County cold case murder trial
Alyssa Palmer at Richard Pierce trial
WATCH: Dog handler testifies at Pierce trial
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah