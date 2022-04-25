Sturgeon spawning underway on Wolf River

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The sturgeon spawn is underway after warm weekend temperatures.

The Wolf River Cam Facebook page was out at Bamboo Bend Monday and captured some of the action. It’s not heavy activity right now. Spawning activity all depends on the weather. The weekend temperatures warmed the water, but it’s going to be cooler this week. It might not hit 50 degrees until late week.

The camera located at Bamboo Bend captured the prehistoric creatures “cruising” in the Wolf River.

“It’s been a little slow, the weather has kind of been a little erratic,” DNR Fisheries Biologist, Margaret Stadig told Action 2 News.

The late spawn won’t impact the population as a whole, but it could impact the amount of time people have to watch the massive fish.

