Students pack meals for the homeless

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at Notre Dame of De Pere prepared meals for the homeless community.

The meals were donated to St. John’s Homeless Shelter.

Each month, classes sponsor meals to serve to the community. This month, the students decided to get hands on and put the meals together.

“We believe it’s our job to give back to the community,” said Principal Molly Mares.

School staff members delivered the meals to the shelter.

