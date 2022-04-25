Advertisement

Silver Alert cancelled for missing Menasha man and his adult son

William Kunz, 75, of Menasha is missing along with is 48-year-old son.
William Kunz, 75, of Menasha is missing along with is 48-year-old son. They were in a dark gray, 2016 Chevy Equinox.(Photos provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - William Kunz has been found safe. The Silver Alert is cancelled.

INITIAL REPORT

Have you seen them? Law enforcement agencies are trying to find a 75-year-old Menasha man who has dementia and his 48-year-old son who’s autistic.

William Duane Kunz left home at 9:30 Monday morning to go Festival Foods. He never got to the supermarket.

Kunz and his son, Craig W. Kunz, are in a dark gray 2016 Chevy Equinox similar to the one pictured. It has Wisconsin license plate 662 MYT.

William Kunz, 75, is white, 5′6″ and 170 pounds. He has short, gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, jeans, and a baseball cap. Information about his son was not available.

If you believe you’ve seen them or their SUV, contact your local law enforcement agency.

