Residents contain Kaukauna house fire with garden hose

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents of a single-family home contained a fire using their garden hose Sunday afternoon.

Kaukauna firefighters arrived to 809 Lawe Street around 4:16 p.m., according to Lieutenant Ryan Steffel. They saw much of the flames and smoke were already extinguished by residents using a garden hose.

Residents said the fire started from a charcoal grill inside the rear of the home that was under construction. They removed the grill and began using their garden hose to put out the flames.

“The public is reminded to be careful when using outdoor grills. Grills should not be placed close to flammable objects or structures and always be attended. Fire extinguishers should also be available within a close reach,” Steffel wrote in a media release.

Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire until it was confirmed to be put out.

Damages are estimated to be around $5 hundred.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.