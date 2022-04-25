Advertisement

Residents contain Kaukauna house fire with garden hose

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents of a single-family home contained a fire using their garden hose Sunday afternoon.

Kaukauna firefighters arrived to 809 Lawe Street around 4:16 p.m., according to Lieutenant Ryan Steffel. They saw much of the flames and smoke were already extinguished by residents using a garden hose.

Residents said the fire started from a charcoal grill inside the rear of the home that was under construction. They removed the grill and began using their garden hose to put out the flames.

“The public is reminded to be careful when using outdoor grills. Grills should not be placed close to flammable objects or structures and always be attended. Fire extinguishers should also be available within a close reach,” Steffel wrote in a media release.

Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire until it was confirmed to be put out.

Damages are estimated to be around $5 hundred.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Body found partially submerged in Lake Winnebago
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Hundreds honor 42-year-old fallen firefighter
Hundreds honor local 42-year-old fallen firefighter
Street, road, generic
Two people are dead after head-on collision in Sheboygan County Saturday
Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Erick Gerritson, tells Action 2 News this all happened at home on 23 W....
One person taken to hospital after early morning Fond du Lac house fire

Latest News

Man's body found in Lake Winnebago
WATCH: Man's body found in Lake Winnebago
Firefighters rescue man trapped in Chilton house fire
Green Bay house fire results in 2 injuries, estimated $25 thousand in damages
Three restaurants in Sheboygan Falls area raised money for Oliver Hitchcock's family
Restaurants turn #PurpleforOliver to raise money for the Hitchcock family