MUCH COLDER TO START THE WEEK

After a very nice weekend with mild temperatures, we’re back to more of a winter-like pattern with highs in the 40s the next several days. We’re starting the day off with plenty of clouds. It will be mostly cloudy through the rest of the day. As a disturbance swirls to our North, we could see some passing sprinkles or flakes especially this afternoon and evening. Highs today will make it into the mid 40s for most, and it will be blustery with west winds gusting up to 25mph.

Overnight, clouds stick around and so does the chance to see a few flakes. It will be cold overnight with lows dropping to around 30°. Your Tuesday looks very similar to today. A chance of flakes will be possible throughout the day, especially NORTH. Highs tomorrow will be even colder with most only making it into the lower 40s. Wednesday and Thursday will also be cold with highs in the 40s.

Several more weather makers are due in for the end of the week and next weekend. While weekend rain chances look likely, there could be enough cold air around on Thursday to see some wet flakes. We will keep you updated as things become more certain.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-25+ MPH

TOMORROW: NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Passing flakes or sprinkles. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Passing flakes. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Some flakes, especially NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cool with less wind. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain with some wet snow flakes possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Early AM rain. Breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Areas of rain develop late. HIGH: 53 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. HIGH: 54

