Maroon 5 coming to the Resch Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Maroon 5 will rock the Resch Center this summer.

The Grammy Award winners will bring their World Tour to Green Bay on Monday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

How to purchase tickets:

ONLINE: ReschCenter.com

PHONE: 800-895-0071

IN PERSON: Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center

A fan club presale starts at 10 a.m. on April 26. Spotify and LiveNation presales start April 27 at 10 a.m. Local presales start April 28 at 10 a.m.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5′s formation and their quadruple-platinum album “Songs About Jane.”

Maroon 5 have sold more than 80 million albums.

