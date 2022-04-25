Advertisement

Maroon 5 coming to the Resch Center

Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)(Jeff Lewis | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Maroon 5 will rock the Resch Center this summer.

The Grammy Award winners will bring their World Tour to Green Bay on Monday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

How to purchase tickets:

ONLINE: ReschCenter.com

PHONE: 800-895-0071

IN PERSON: Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center

A fan club presale starts at 10 a.m. on April 26. Spotify and LiveNation presales start April 27 at 10 a.m. Local presales start April 28 at 10 a.m.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5′s formation and their quadruple-platinum album “Songs About Jane.”

Maroon 5 have sold more than 80 million albums.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Police respond to a scene in the Tank Park neighborhood.
“Estranged couple” found dead in Green Bay home
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
A semi flipped over on the guardrail along N. Richmond St. on the I-41 overpass in Appleton on...
RAW VIDEO: Semi tips on Appleton overpass
A body was discovered at Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac County. April 24, 2022.
UPDATE: Autopsy finds no injury or trauma to body in Lake Winnebago

Latest News

April 26 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool for late April
Richard Pierce in court
LIVE: Testimony continues for second week in Door County cold case murder trial
Alyssa Palmer at Richard Pierce trial
WATCH: Dog handler testifies at Pierce trial
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah