Man killed in Waushara County rollover crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 32-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Waushara County Sunday.

The victim was identified as Eric R. Busarow, 32, Hazelhurst.

At about 12:22 a.m., Waushara County officials were called to I-39 south near mile marker 122 in the Town of Coloma.

The Sheriff’s Office says Busarow lost control of his vehicle and went into a ditch. The vehicle rolled several times and Busarow was ejected.

Busarow was pronounced dead at the scene.

