INTERVIEW: Explaining Wisconsin’s redistricting

There were multiple court battles over the political boundaries for our elections for the next 10 years.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drawing Wisconsin’s political boundaries for legislative districts was a drawn out battle that ultimately involved the U.S. Supreme Court.

Pre-emptively, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and outside groups challenged the Legislature’s redistricting plans, expecting the Republican majority to gerrymander the districts to try to assure a Republican majority for Congressional and Legislative seats for the next 10 years.

The state Supreme Court selected Gov. Evers’ redistricting plans, which moved the fewest numbers of voters into new districts. The Democratic governor’s maps still gave Republicans the edge in a majority of seats. The governor’s legislative maps were challenged to the U.S. Supreme Court, which sent the issue back to the state with some directives, and the Wisconsin justices changed their decision in favor of the Legislature’s maps for the legislative districts. The governor’s congressional district maps will stand.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talks with Craig Gilbert, a fellow at Marquette University’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education. He explains the battle over the boundaries and how it might affect the major upcoming races -- and whether voters could see changes again following the 2022 election.

