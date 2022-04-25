“Estranged couple” found dead in Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were found dead in a Green Bay home Monday morning.

At about 8 a.m., police were called to the home on the 800 block of 3rd Street in the Tank Park neighborhood on the west side.

Police say they found an “estranged couple” dead in the home and two other people who were not hurt.

“Two other un-injured residents of this home were also located and escorted from the home by officers and later reunited with family,” police say.

No names were released. Police did not say how the people died. The deceased couple was not living together at the home, police say.

“There is no reason to believe that the public is in any danger as it relates to this incident,” says Capt. Ben Allen.

Police are urging people who may be in an abusive relationship to reach out for help and find services in the area. We have a list of free local, state and national resources here on WBAY.com.

“Every time a tragedy like this occurs, it impacts our entire community. For people experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. No one should have to live in fear for their safety,” said Police Chief Chris Davis.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Green Bay Police Department, Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office and Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Nearby Tank Elementary School did not go into lockdown but police were in touch with school officials. Students will have a normal dismissal, the Green Bay Area Public School District told us.

A stretch of 3rd Street was closed between Norwood and Oakland for the investigation.

Tank Park neighbor Tzivya Green said, “Within 10 minutes of the cops being here they put the crime scene tape up, and at that point we kind of knew something serious had happened. And then you know the next over the next hour things just kind of unfolded. And that’s when you know we realized that there what we assume that there are some you know fatalities, but we did not see any adults leaving the house we have not seen, we’ve watched it from beginning, so the only people we’ve really seen leave the house with it with the two children and that was that.”

INITIAL REPORT

