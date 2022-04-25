Green Bay house fire results in 2 injuries, estimated $25 thousand in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 414 South Webster Avenue Sunday.

Fire crews were dispatched around 8 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Drew Spielman They saw smoke coming from the second story of a home.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within 10 minutes of dispatch.

Two occupants were treated by the fire department before being transported to a local emergency department for further evaluation.

Damages are estimated to be around $25 thousand.

The GBMFD was assisted by the Green Bay Police Department, Brown County Communications Center, and the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation, but the origin was determined to be the second floor kitchen.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.