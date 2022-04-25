Dry heat and high winds a factor in multiple weekend fires

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews in northeast Wisconsin responded to several fires in just the last few days. There were at least six total between Chilton, Green Bay, Fond Du Lac, Appleton, and Kaukauna.

Fire officials are now warning the community of the dangers of dry heat and wind, as they were the biggest common factor in the fires the area saw this weekend.

“Especially during the dry times, we have to be aware that these things can happen. People don’t ever think that’s going to happen to them, but you just have to take extra steps of precaution,” Erick Gerritson, the Interim Fire Chief for Fond Du Lac Fire said.

With the year full of high winds, the area has been seeing more fires than normal. The American Red Cross said all the action has kept them busy during a time that is usually slow for them.

“April, we had more than dozen fires that we responded to in Northeast Wisconsin. And just from this past weekend, it’s been four different fires that we helped out at,” Justin Kern, with the American Red Cross said.

While the wind has been an issue, Gerritson said the improper disposal of smoking materials has also played a big part in many fires.

Over the weekend alone, cigarettes were the cause of three fires.

“Making sure that we use fireproof containers, metal containers, sand, anything like that, versus just putting them in an ashtray and then having them on your porch, and then they blow off and go into a small crack in the porch and then start the porch on fire. That’s one of the cases we had this weekend,” Gerritson said.

The Red Cross also recommends installing new smoke alarms every couple of years.

It plans to provide free smoke alarms to the Fond Du Lac area through its Sound the Alarm campaign this spring.

“We go into homes with our partners to install new smoke alarms in homes and talk with families about home for escape plans,” Kern said.

Residents who need assistance can visit redcross.org/WIsmokealarms or call 888-376-4056 to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation this May.

Installations will be scheduled during the month, with a focus on home appointment visits planned for May 24 and 25 in Fond du Lac.

WBAY covered six area fires on Sunday.

