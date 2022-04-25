Advertisement

Delay requested in fatal high-speed crash trial

Abdi Ahmed is charged in a crash that killed three people in Green Bay.
Abdi Ahmed is charged in a crash that killed three people in Green Bay.(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Abdi Ahmed appeared for a motion hearing where attorneys asked for a continuance Monday.

Ahmed, 23, is accused of driving 94 mph down Lombardi Ave, striking a vehicle carrying Jesse L. Saldana, 28; Sonia D. Gonzalez-Guillen, 27; and Sonia V. Gonzalez, 57. The three victims died in the June 2020 crash. Ahmed is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

Defense attorneys asked for a continuance to delay trial. Jury trial is currently scheduled for June 6 to June 10.

Another hearing is scheduled for May 20 to rule on the motion.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said witnesses told investigators that Ahmed made no attempt to break and even changed lanes without signaling at one point.

In December, a judge granted a motion to allow the defense to call an expert to the stand to testify about the effects of certain drugs found in Saldana’s system.

During a motion hearing in November, an associated professor of Pharmacology said he could testify to a degree of scientific certainty that based on two drugs in the system, the victim may have been impaired.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Police respond to a scene in the Tank Park neighborhood.
“Estranged couple” found dead in Green Bay home
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
A semi flipped over on the guardrail along N. Richmond St. on the I-41 overpass in Appleton on...
RAW VIDEO: Semi tips on Appleton overpass
A body was discovered at Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac County. April 24, 2022.
UPDATE: Autopsy finds no injury or trauma to body in Lake Winnebago

Latest News

Sturgeon spawn along the Wolf River
Sturgeon spawn after warm weekend weather
Sturgeon spawn after warm weekend weather
WATCH: Sturgeon spawn after warm weekend weather
Local veterans
WATCH: Huge crowds expected to attend Old Glory Honor Flight return
Deedra Irwin
WATCH: Olympian Deedra Irwin visits local high school
Carol Jean Pierce
WATCH: Family, friends of Richard Pierce testify in murder trial