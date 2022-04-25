Delay requested in fatal high-speed crash trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Abdi Ahmed appeared for a motion hearing where attorneys asked for a continuance Monday.

Ahmed, 23, is accused of driving 94 mph down Lombardi Ave, striking a vehicle carrying Jesse L. Saldana, 28; Sonia D. Gonzalez-Guillen, 27; and Sonia V. Gonzalez, 57. The three victims died in the June 2020 crash. Ahmed is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

Defense attorneys asked for a continuance to delay trial. Jury trial is currently scheduled for June 6 to June 10.

Another hearing is scheduled for May 20 to rule on the motion.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said witnesses told investigators that Ahmed made no attempt to break and even changed lanes without signaling at one point.

In December, a judge granted a motion to allow the defense to call an expert to the stand to testify about the effects of certain drugs found in Saldana’s system.

During a motion hearing in November, an associated professor of Pharmacology said he could testify to a degree of scientific certainty that based on two drugs in the system, the victim may have been impaired.

