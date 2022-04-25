CLOUDY & COOL THIS AFTERNOON

We’re back into the cool and gray weather pattern that has been the norm for what seems like all spring so far. Some passing light rain or snow showers are possible this afternoon under those mostly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the 40s.

Not too many changes will take place tonight or on Tuesday. Skies stay mainly cloudy and there is a chance for additional light rain or snow showers from time to time. Low tonight will be in the 20s to low 30s and highs on Tuesday will range from the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows Tuesday night plummet well down into the 20s.

Wednesday is looking decent with a mix of sun and clouds... but temperatures remain in the 40s, which is nowhere near the average high of around 60°. Another chilly night is in the offing Wednesday night with more 20s expected.

Some rain may build back into the region by Thursday afternoon. Odds of rain go back up again Saturday afternoon and Sunday as another wet weather maker swirls our direction. Temperatures should rebound back into the 50s by the weekend but most if not all of us will stay below normal.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-25 MPH

TOMORROW: NW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Passing flakes or sprinkles. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or sprinkles possible. LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Some flakes, especially NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cool with less wind. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain during the afternoon. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Areas of rain develop late. HIGH: 55 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Areas if rain. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.