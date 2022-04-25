Advertisement

Firefighters rescue man trapped in Chilton house fire

(KFYR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton firefighters rescued a man trapped on the second floor of a home on fire Sunday evening.

The Chilton Fire Department responded to Court Street at Heiman Street at 6:18 p.m., according to Fire chief Ben Schoenborn.

When crews arrived, they saw flames at the rear of the home with extension to the interior on the first and second floors.

They saw one man hanging out of a second floor window. Crews used a ladder to rescue him.

He is being treated at Ascension Calumet Hospital (ACH) for non-life threatening injuries.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at ACH and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Chilton Fire Department was assisted by the Chilton Emergency Medical Responders, ACH Ambulance, Hilbert, Potter, Stockbridge and New Holstein Fire Departments, the Chilton Police Department and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Body found partially submerged in Lake Winnebago
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Hundreds honor 42-year-old fallen firefighter
Hundreds honor local 42-year-old fallen firefighter
Street, road, generic
Two people are dead after head-on collision in Sheboygan County Saturday
Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Erick Gerritson, tells Action 2 News this all happened at home on 23 W....
One person taken to hospital after early morning Fond du Lac house fire

Latest News

Man's body found in Lake Winnebago
WATCH: Man's body found in Lake Winnebago
Green Bay house fire results in 2 injuries, estimated $25 thousand in damages
Three restaurants in Sheboygan Falls area raised money for Oliver Hitchcock's family
Restaurants turn #PurpleforOliver to raise money for the Hitchcock family
FILE
Residents contain Kaukauna house fire with garden hose