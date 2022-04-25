Firefighters rescue man trapped in Chilton house fire

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton firefighters rescued a man trapped on the second floor of a home on fire Sunday evening.

The Chilton Fire Department responded to Court Street at Heiman Street at 6:18 p.m., according to Fire chief Ben Schoenborn.

When crews arrived, they saw flames at the rear of the home with extension to the interior on the first and second floors.

They saw one man hanging out of a second floor window. Crews used a ladder to rescue him.

He is being treated at Ascension Calumet Hospital (ACH) for non-life threatening injuries.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at ACH and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Chilton Fire Department was assisted by the Chilton Emergency Medical Responders, ACH Ambulance, Hilbert, Potter, Stockbridge and New Holstein Fire Departments, the Chilton Police Department and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department.

