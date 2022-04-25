Advertisement

3 young people shot in Milwaukee; 13-year-old girl dies

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed and two other young people were injured in a triple shooting on the city’s south side.

Police responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered that a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man had been shot.

The 13-year-old girl died at a local hospital. The 10-year-old girl was listed in serious but stable condition and the 18-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Details of the shooting are under investigation.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Police respond to a scene in the Tank Park neighborhood.
“Estranged couple” found dead in Green Bay home
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
A semi flipped over on the guardrail along N. Richmond St. on the I-41 overpass in Appleton on...
RAW VIDEO: Semi tips on Appleton overpass
A body was discovered at Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac County. April 24, 2022.
UPDATE: Autopsy finds no injury or trauma to body in Lake Winnebago

Latest News

April 26 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool for late April
Richard Pierce in court
LIVE: Testimony continues for second week in Door County cold case murder trial
Alyssa Palmer at Richard Pierce trial
WATCH: Dog handler testifies at Pierce trial
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah