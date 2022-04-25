3 young people shot in Milwaukee; 13-year-old girl dies

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed and two other young people were injured in a triple shooting on the city’s south side.

Police responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered that a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man had been shot.

The 13-year-old girl died at a local hospital. The 10-year-old girl was listed in serious but stable condition and the 18-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Details of the shooting are under investigation.

No further information was released.

.@WISN12News has learned 13 year old's little sister, a 10 year old was also shot. Family tells me she's in a lot of pain. 18 year old injured in shooting, was not a family member of the two sisters. https://t.co/bJFjg39mNX — Hillary Mintz WISN (@WISN_MINTZ) April 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.