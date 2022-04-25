3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Discovery could explain some long-haul COVID-19 illnesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A discovery could help COVID-19 “long-haulers,” the people who still experience symptoms from their COVID-19 infection long after their recovery when they test negative for the coronavirus. A study in the U.K. found 1 in 4 people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment still reported physical, mental or cognitive impairment one year later.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz talks about a finding that COVID-19 never left but still exists in their bodies in some form. He goes into detail about long-haul illnesses and this new finding.

Also, three millionaires are back on terra firma. The trio spent more than 2 weeks on the International Space Station -- after spending 55 million bucks for their ride. Brad has a few photos to show you from their trip.

