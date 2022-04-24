Two people are dead after head-on collision in Sheboygan County Saturday

TOWN OF RHINE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Sheboygan County Saturday.

Sheboygan County Sergeant Jesse Smith said the crash happened on State Highway 57 at CTH MM in the Town of Rhine.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation shows a northbound vehicle crossed the center line and hit a southbound vehicle head-on. Sgt. Smith said a person in each vehicle died because of the accident.

A second accident happened between two vehicles as they approached the first accident scene.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. More than 12 agencies responded to the crash site.

