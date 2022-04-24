Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Sheboygan woman


By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for help locating 86-year-old Dorothy Friede.

Friede was last seen leaving the Sheboygan Aldi grocery store around 5 p.m. Saturday.

She was wearing wearing a white jacket, floral blouse, gray pants and black sandals Saturday. She drives a red 2010 Ford Escape XLT with the license plate number 847XCP.

Police say Friede has Alzheimer’s and could be confused.

Anyone with information as to Friede’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3334.

Dorothy Friede
Dorothy Friede(Wisconsin DOJ)

