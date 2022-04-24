Red Cross assisting families displaced by fires in Kaukauna and New London

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is helping families displaced by two fires in the Greater Green Bay area from Friday.

According to the Red Cross, a family of six lost their home after a fire broke out at their home at 8131 Katie Lane in Kaukauna Friday afternoon. Emergency aid for lodging, meals and access to health resources.

A multi-home fire on Robin St. in New London Friday afternoon displaced several people including pets. Assistance is being provided for a family of five in one unit and an adult from a second unit. The Red Cross said some family members not home at the time of the fire could need and receive support.

Families in both fires will continue to receive help from the Red Cross for the next few days or weeks.

