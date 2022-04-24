Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after Fond Du Lac house fire

Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Erick Gerritson, tells Action 2 News this all happened at home on 23 W....
Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Erick Gerritson, tells Action 2 News this all happened at home on 23 W. Bank around 2:00 a.m. this morning, April 24.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - We have a First Alert on a fire that broke out just hours ago in Fond Du Lac. A home is now a total loss after receiving serious fire damage. Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Erick Gerritson, tells Action 2 News this all happened at home on 23 W. Bank around 2:00 a.m. this morning, April 24. We’re told everyone inside is reported to have made it out safe. However, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Several agencies helped put out the fire but because of the winds the two other homes nearby also had moderate fire damage.

Right now, we’re told crews are watching out for hotspots in the home and will have the area closed off while they continue to investigate. We will continue to keep you updated on-air and online as new developments arise.

