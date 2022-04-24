MILD & WINDY FOR YOUR SUNDAY

A few lingering showers will be possible throughout the morning hours as a cold front makes its way through the state. For the second day in a row, warm temperatures are on tap for today. Highs will range from the mid 60s to around 70° by the afternoon. Enjoy it! The one thing to keep in mind as you plan your day is that it will be windy! Southwest winds will gust in the range of 30-40mph throughout the day.

Clouds will thicken back up by daybreak tomorrow, and sunshine will stay limited through Tuesday. Both days will be blustery, and highs will only make it into the 40s. A few flakes cant be ruled out tomorrow, but a better chance to see some wet snow or at least a few showers will be Thursday, and then again next weekend. We’ll keep you updated on next weekend’s rain chance as things become more certain. In the meantime, make sure to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 15-25+ MPH (GUSTS TO 40 MPH)

TOMORROW: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Morning showers. Turning windy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Cool and breezy. LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Passing flakes or sprinkles. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cool with less wind. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain with some wet snow also possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers? HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 52

