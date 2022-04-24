Advertisement

Hundreds honor local 42-year-old fallen firefighter

Hundreds gathered to honor Scott Mathison who passed away unexpectedly.
By Megan Kernan
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LARSEN, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of friends and family said their last goodbye’s to a fallen hero with the Town of Winchester Fire Department.

42-year-old Scott Mathison passed away unexpectedly last Friday, after serving the Town of Winchester Fire Department for 25 years as a Firefighter, First Responder. Driver Operator and an Officer.

“The impact is huge. He was the kind of guy that would take his shirt off his back and give it to anybody that needed it. He’d drop anything to help, anytime the pager went off he would be there. We spend as much time with each other sometimes as we do with our families, so it truly is a brotherhood. I miss you Scott,” said Chief Scott Rieckmann, Town of Clayton Fire Department.

Mathison’s loved ones gathered at Grace Lutheran Church in Larsen on Saturday afternoon, the same church where he married his wife, Jennifer.

Those close to Mathison say he was proud to carry on the family tradition alongside his brother, and follow in his grandpa’s, dad’s and uncle’s footsteps by serving his community at the Town of Winchester Fire Department.

“I’ve known Scott since he was probably five years old. His dad and his grandpa were on the department. And Scott and Glen, his brother who’s Winchester Chief, hung around with dad since they were old enough to walk,” said Chief Rieckmann.

Beneath an American flag, more than 100 First Responders from all over the area joined in a procession of more than 30 units, followed with his old Ford pickup truck to honor the fallen hero.

“He was a very devoted father and husband. He’s constantly playing with his kids and doing things with them, and talking about them all the time,” said Chief Rieckmann.

Chief Rieckmann says Mathison was more than just a firefighter, he was a husband, a dad, a grandfather, and a friend to many.

“He got along with everybody, I mean he knew everybody. During the service, his brother said that he had thousands of friends and he actually did,” Chief Rieckmann said.

Scott served the Town of Winchester Fire Department for 25 years as a firefighter, first responder, driver operator and officer.

