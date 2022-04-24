‘Heart-A-Rama’ fundraiser for American Heart Association returns for 50th season

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - After a two year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the live sketch comedy show ‘Heart-A-Rama’ finally returns to Two Rivers for its 50th season.

Since 1971, ‘Heart-A-Rama’ has raised almost $3,00,000 for the American Heart Association and its research, along with donations of AEDs to public places throughout Manitowoc County to help people survive cardiac arrests.

Speaking of hearts, they were everywhere inside the Two Rivers Community House on Sunday afternoon, April 24, as ‘Heart-A-Rama’ put on a dress rehearsal.

“Well it’s a bit of a circus as some people call it,” James Gordon assistant producer at ‘Heart-A-Rama’ shared. A lot times I like to compare it to Saturday Night Live but with a local flair.“

Sketches are meant to resonate with the community and include anything from unorthodox situations with our founding fathers and the Declaration of Independence, to singing seagulls, or even jokes involving local leaders.

“Most of the skits are locally written and performed all by volunteers, Jim Pautz, a ‘Heart-A-Rama’ producer explained. “We’ve been raising money for the American Heart Association so we’re at just over $2,900,000 in those 49 years, and we’re hoping to get over the hump of $3,000,000 this year.”

‘Heart-A-Rama’ is a Manitowoc County tradition considering this year there are two different families with three generations of volunteers.

“Most people that are here have been here for twenty or more years,” the ‘Heart-A-Rama’ volunteer coordinator, Karen Schweitzer-Olson, highlighted. “They come back every year and as I said before in my little presentation, we’re family. It’s a family you see for two weeks a year but it’s like they’re you’re best friends.”

The styling choices of ‘Heart-A-Rama’ have also stood the test of time. Authentic vintage clothing options with logos from the last five decades are up for sale along with the latest piece of merchandise.

The ‘Heart-A-Rama’ theme this year is “Strikes Gold” to celebrate their 50th anniversary which was originally scheduled for 2020 but had to be canceled due to the pandemic. They liked the logo so much though they scratched out 2020, then 2021, but were eventually able to put the show on, in 2022.

“Aren’t we all tired of COVID and the dark news of COVID?” Pautz asked. “Why not get out, get back, and be with people to just laugh. Honestly, if you come to ‘Heart-A-Rama’ I can’t understand how anyone couldn’t laugh at what we do because we make fun of ourselves.”

This funny philanthropy will be running April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6, 7 at Two Rivers Community House (1710 W. Park Street, Two Rivers, WI 54241) with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets are on sale for $19.00 and you can purchase some by clicking here.

