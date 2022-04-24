Advertisement

Fond du Lac porch fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A second fire that broke out in Fond du Lac Sunday was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue reported to a porch fire at 201 East First Street around 2:56 p.m., according got Interim Fire Chief Erick Gerritson. Firefighters extinguished a smoldering fire in an open porch.

“This incident is an important reminder to properly dispose of discarded smoking materials in an appropriate fire-proof receptacle,” Gerritson wrote.

No injuries were reported. No one is displaced.

The porch sustained minor damage.

Fire personnel will be canvassing the neighborhood Monday handing out fire safety literature, offering residential fire inspections and discussing the importance of working smoking detectors.

