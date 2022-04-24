Advertisement

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Ukraine email scam, Western Union refunds

(KCRG)
By Tammy Elliott
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The war in Ukraine has uprooted many families. Unfortunately, scammers are using the situation to steal from generous people.

UKRAINE WEALTH SHARE SCAM

An email message claiming to be a from a 22-year-old Ukrainian refugee is example. The email claims the woman has lost her father, mother and brother in the war. She asks for help, but there’s a catch. She says there’s $2 million from her father in a bank in Europe and she needs your help to claim the money. She promises 30 percent. The other 70 percent will be used to start a new life. THIS IS A SCAM.

Consumer agencies say never click on links or respond to unsolicited emails.

Seek out legitimate organizations and ways to donate.

If you’re looking for ways to donate to help Ukraine, we have a list of legitimate sources here: https://www.wbay.com/2022/03/16/ways-donate-ukrainians/

The Federal Trade Commission says to watch out for these red flags:

• ”Pay us by putting money on a gift card and then give us the number on the back.” — That’s a scam.

•”We’ll send you a check, deposit the check, and then send us the money.”— That’s a scam. (That check will later turn out to be fake and you will be on the hook for the money.)

•”You have to pay us by sending money through a money transfer company like MoneyGram or Western Union.” — That’s a scam.

•”Go to a store with a cryptocurrency ATM, put your money in to buy cryptocurrency, and use this QR code to send it to this address.” — That’s a scam.

WESTERN UNION REFUND

If you’re a victim who was tricked into send money to a scammer through Western Union, you still have time to file a claim to get your money back.

Refunds are part of a $586 million settlement stating Western Union violated the law for failing to guard against fraud.

The claim covers Jan. 1, 2004 through Jan. 19, 2017.

You have until July 2022 to file.

CLICK HERE to learn how to file.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing in Door County Court (file image)
Felony charges dismissed against Green Bay defense attorney
Starlink spotted in De Pere
Viewers capture Starlink satellites streaking through the sky
Generic car crash
Woman killed in crash with guardrail on Highway 10
Police lights file graphic.
Man connected to domestic disturbance in the Town of Goodman escapes
John C. Andrews faces a charge of Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie Swenson,...
“No, John, don’t”: Witnesses link John Andrews to Starkie Swenson murder

Latest News

Appleton house fire on early morning April 24
House fire in Appleton, no injuries reported, $40,000 in damages caused by disposal of smoking materials
Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Erick Gerritson, tells Action 2 News this all happened at home on 23 W....
One person taken to hospital after Fond Du Lac house fire
Street, road, generic
Two people are dead after head-on collision in Sheboygan County Saturday
Hundreds of Wisconsin families looking for missing loved ones
WATCH: Hundreds of Wisconsin families looking for missing loved ones