Advertisement

COLDER AIR RETURNING FOR THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The party is over and we’re going back below average for ALL of the coming work week. I hope you didn’t put away those warm jackets.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a weekend to remember with mild temperatures and a good amount of sunshine overall. The only issue were those high wind gusts Sunday. The party is over and we’re going back below average for ALL of the coming work week. I hope you didn’t put away those warm jackets.

Clouds are going to increase tonight and we’ll be mostly cloudy Monday & Tuesday. There may be a few passing sprinkles or flakes from time to time over the coming days but not a lot of moisture is expected. Breezy conditions hang on tonight and Monday (10-25+ MPH) but they’ll relax temporarily for the middle of the week.

Temperatures will bottom out tonight in the 30s (NORTH) to low 40s (SOUTH) with highs on Monday mainly in the 40s across the region. We’re looking at even cooler air on Tuesday. More 40s are on tap for Wednesday & Thursday with some low to mid 50s returning by the weekend.

Several more weather makers are due in for the end of the week and next weekend. It looks like most of the precipitation later in the week will come in the form of rain... but there still could be some wet snow around, especially on Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/W 10-25+ MPH

TOMORROW: W/NW 10-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Breezy & cooler. LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Passing flakes or sprinkles. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A flake or sprinkle is possible. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cool with less wind. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain with some wet snow flakes possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers? Breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Areas of rain develop. HIGH: 53 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 54

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Body found partially submerged in Lake Winnebago
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Hundreds honor 42-year-old fallen firefighter
Hundreds honor local 42-year-old fallen firefighter
Street, road, generic
Two people are dead after head-on collision in Sheboygan County Saturday
Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Erick Gerritson, tells Action 2 News this all happened at home on 23 W....
One person taken to hospital after early morning Fond du Lac house fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather
MUCH COLDER TO START THE WEEK
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold air returning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold air returning
Much cooler work week ahead
Much cooler work week ahead
Colder air returns Monday
Colder air returns Monday