COLDER AIR RETURNING FOR THE WORK WEEK

It’s been a weekend to remember with mild temperatures and a good amount of sunshine overall. The only issue were those high wind gusts Sunday. The party is over and we’re going back below average for ALL of the coming work week. I hope you didn’t put away those warm jackets.

Clouds are going to increase tonight and we’ll be mostly cloudy Monday & Tuesday. There may be a few passing sprinkles or flakes from time to time over the coming days but not a lot of moisture is expected. Breezy conditions hang on tonight and Monday (10-25+ MPH) but they’ll relax temporarily for the middle of the week.

Temperatures will bottom out tonight in the 30s (NORTH) to low 40s (SOUTH) with highs on Monday mainly in the 40s across the region. We’re looking at even cooler air on Tuesday. More 40s are on tap for Wednesday & Thursday with some low to mid 50s returning by the weekend.

Several more weather makers are due in for the end of the week and next weekend. It looks like most of the precipitation later in the week will come in the form of rain... but there still could be some wet snow around, especially on Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/W 10-25+ MPH

TOMORROW: W/NW 10-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Breezy & cooler. LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Passing flakes or sprinkles. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A flake or sprinkle is possible. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cool with less wind. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain with some wet snow flakes possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers? Breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Areas of rain develop. HIGH: 53 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 54

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.