Champions for Children event raises funds for vulnerable kids

CASA recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in the community.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Champions for Children event kicked off Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

The signature event presented by Court Appointed Special Advocates, otherwise known as CASA, raises critical funds to sustain the organization. CASA recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in the community.

”We have our major sponsors, we have table sponsors, we have a silent auction, a live auction, that’s why we have Bill here with us tonight to help raise funds that will go to help secure volunteers for those children,” Philanthropy Director Kathy Wucherer said.

Guests got to join people like former Green Bay Packer John Kuhn, Lindsey Kuhn and WBAY’s very own Bill Jartz.

The organization said their CASA volunteers help vulnerable children have a chance to live a safer and brighter future despite any trauma they have faced.

For more information, visit CASABC.org.

