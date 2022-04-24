House fire in Appleton, no injuries reported, $40,000 in damages caused by disposal of smoking materials

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A house fire in Appleton on the southeast side where a family of three is affected. The fire started just before 1:00 a.m. today, April 24, on E. Forest Street.

The family was able to make it out just in time. Fire crews took out the fire in about 15 minutes however the home received $40,000 worth of damages.

The Appleton Fire Department says disposal of smoking materials appears to be the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross is now helping the family of two adults, a child and a pet.

