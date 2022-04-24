Advertisement

House fire in Appleton, no injuries reported, $40,000 in damages caused by disposal of smoking materials

Appleton house fire on early morning April 24
Appleton house fire on early morning April 24(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A house fire in Appleton on the southeast side where a family of three is affected. The fire started just before 1:00 a.m. today, April 24, on E. Forest Street.

The family was able to make it out just in time. Fire crews took out the fire in about 15 minutes however the home received $40,000 worth of damages.

The Appleton Fire Department says disposal of smoking materials appears to be the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross is now helping the family of two adults, a child and a pet.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing in Door County Court (file image)
Felony charges dismissed against Green Bay defense attorney
Starlink spotted in De Pere
Viewers capture Starlink satellites streaking through the sky
Generic car crash
Woman killed in crash with guardrail on Highway 10
Police lights file graphic.
Man connected to domestic disturbance in the Town of Goodman escapes
John C. Andrews faces a charge of Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie Swenson,...
“No, John, don’t”: Witnesses link John Andrews to Starkie Swenson murder

Latest News

Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Erick Gerritson, tells Action 2 News this all happened at home on 23 W....
One person taken to hospital after Fond Du Lac house fire
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Ukraine email scam, Western Union refunds
Street, road, generic
Two people are dead after head-on collision in Sheboygan County Saturday
Hundreds of Wisconsin families looking for missing loved ones
WATCH: Hundreds of Wisconsin families looking for missing loved ones