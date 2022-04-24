Advertisement

Body found partially submerged in Lake Winnebago

The name of the man will not be released until the Medical Examiner confirms his identity.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WBAY) - A body was found partially submerged along the shoreline of Lake Winnebago Sunday, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

A citizen reported what they believed to be a body to authorities at 4 p.m. near N7595 Lakeshore Drive.

Deputies, detectives and an investigator from the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the body was an adult male.

The name of the man will not be released until the Medical Examiner confirms his identity.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. A deputy will remain where the man’s body was found pending the outcome of the autopsy.

The case is under investigation.

WBAY will keep you updated as more details emerge.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Hundreds honor 42-year-old fallen firefighter
Hundreds honor local 42-year-old fallen firefighter
Street, road, generic
Two people are dead after head-on collision in Sheboygan County Saturday
Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Erick Gerritson, tells Action 2 News this all happened at home on 23 W....
One person taken to hospital after early morning Fond du Lac house fire

Latest News

Man's body found in Lake Winnebago
WATCH: Man's body found in Lake Winnebago
Firefighters rescue man trapped in Chilton house fire
Green Bay house fire results in 2 injuries, estimated $25 thousand in damages
Three restaurants in Sheboygan Falls area raised money for Oliver Hitchcock's family
Restaurants turn #PurpleforOliver to raise money for the Hitchcock family
FILE
Residents contain Kaukauna house fire with garden hose