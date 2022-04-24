Body found partially submerged in Lake Winnebago

TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WBAY) - A body was found partially submerged along the shoreline of Lake Winnebago Sunday, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

A citizen reported what they believed to be a body to authorities at 4 p.m. near N7595 Lakeshore Drive.

Deputies, detectives and an investigator from the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the body was an adult male.

The name of the man will not be released until the Medical Examiner confirms his identity.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. A deputy will remain where the man’s body was found pending the outcome of the autopsy.

The case is under investigation.

WBAY will keep you updated as more details emerge.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.