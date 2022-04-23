Advertisement

Women’s treatment facility opens in Green Bay, inspired by co-founder’s late daughter

It's believed to be the first transitional living facility of its kind north of Milwaukee allowing children to stay with their mothers
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday was the first time the public could see inside Amanda’s House, a facility Paula Jolly co-founded.

The struggle Jolly’s daughter endured with addiction led her to this path.

“I know a lot of people don’t believe it, but it is a brain disease. A chronic brain disease,” Jolly said of addiction. She’s executive director of Amanda’s House and the Mandolin Foundation.

Amanda’s House is transitional housing for women struggling with their mental health or dealing with substance abuse. It’s located inside an old church at the intersection of Webster Ave and Day St.

It can house up to eight women and is believed to be the only facility north of Milwaukee that allows children to stay with their mothers.

“Some days are really hard. Like today has been hard because she was supposed to be here with me doing this,” Jolly said breaking out into tears.

Amanda Lynn Marcouiller died February 10, 2020 of an overdose at the age of 37. Jolly says her daughter was introduced to painkillers in 2010 when she suffered an injury playing soccer.

Her spirit lives in the house as volunteers provide women with access to resources before it’s too late.

“She’d relapse and it was a cycle for 10 years. I really and truly feel if she would’ve had a place to go. A supportive place to go, maybe she would still be with us,” Jolly said.

During Friday’s open house. there were displays of the victims of drug addiction.

“Unfortunately, the black squares are those who’ve lost their battle with addiction,” Amanda Johnson, a volunteer and a board member of the Mandolin Foundation, said. She was pointing to a traveling quilt that showed people in recovery, those who’ve died to addiction, and others convicted in crimes connected to it.

Women pay a monthly rent at Amanda’s House and they can only stay for up to two years with the goal of making them independent.

“Really at the end of the day it’s about the women here, so we want to provide them with a home like environment. As you can see, it’s really not institutionalized,” Johnson said.

Amanda’s House is currently collecting donations to build a shower so they house double the amount of women. It will cost them between $10,000 to $12,000.

If you’re interested in helping, here’s a link to Amanda’s House website: https://www.mandolinfoundationllc.com/donate

