Woman killed in crash with guardrail on Highway 10

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 75-year-old woman is dead after her car went off Highway 10 at County Highway F. The crash site was south of Weyauwega.

Waupaca County investigators say the woman’s car was going west went it collided with the end of the guardrail, went down an embankment, crossed the off-ramp at Highway F, and continued down another embankment, coming to rest in a field.

The woman needed to be extricated from the wreckage. She died at the scene.

A passenger in her car, a 77-year-old man, was not hurt.

Their names are not being made public yet. That allows time for her family to be notified first.

The sheriff’s office says it received numerous 911 calls about the crash just after 2:30 Friday afternoon. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Why the car went off the highway is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office received assistance from the Weyauwega police and fire departments, the county medical examiner, the county highway department, and Gold Cross Ambulance.

