WARMER WEEKEND EXPECTED

A warm front will bring scattered showers to the region overnight. Embedded in tonight’s showers will be some storms as well. An isolated storm could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail. Otherwise, our temperatures should begin to rise around midnight. By the time you wake up tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the 50s in most spots.

Breezy south winds swill help afternoon highs will rise into the 70s in most spots! However, it’s only going to be in the lower 60s closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline as a result of the wind coming in off of the lake.

Aside from a few lingering showers early tomorrow morning, most of the day is looking dry. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for tomorrow afternoon. Look for another round of showers and thundershowers late tomorrow night and into Sunday. That’s because a cold front arrives, bringing windy weather and tumbling temperatures into early next week. Highs from Monday through Thursday will be back in the cool 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: SW 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Periods of rain, an isolated storm. LOW: 47 (rising after midnight)

SATURDAY: Warm and windy, but cooler 50s by the lakeshore. A mix of sun and clouds. Rain/storms at night. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Morning showers and thunder. Windy, with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool. Sprinkles or wet flakes? HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cool with less wind. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and only slightly milder. HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 52

