A WARM & BREEZY WEEKEND ON TAP

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A warm wind blows in 70s Saturday, 60s Sunday, and some chances for rain
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A warm front will slide through the area throughout the day, and is expected to make it all the way into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan by tonight. To the south of this warm front will be breezy south winds that will push our temperatures into the 70s inland! Along the lakeshore, winds at times will come in off the relatively cooler waters of Lake Michigan and will keep temperatures there in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Otherwise, most of today looks dry. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for the afternoon.

Look for another round of showers and thunderstorms late tonight and into Sunday midday. That’s because a cold front arrives, bringing windy weather and tumbling temperatures into early next week. Highs from Monday through Thursday will be back in the cool 40s. For tomorrow though, temperatures will climb well into the 60s for all of Northeast Wisconsin, but it will be windy with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: SW 15-25+ MPH (GUSTS TO 40MPH)

TODAY: Warm and windy, but cooler 50s by the lakeshore. A mix of sun and clouds. Rain/storms at night. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and storms. Warm and breezy. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Morning showers and thunder. Windy, with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Sprinkles or wet flakes? HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cool with less wind. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and only slightly milder. HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 52

