Red Cross assisting 12 people after Friday afternoon fires

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is assisting 12 people impacted by fires in Northeast Wisconsin Friday afternoon.

A fire broke out in Kaukauna at 8131 Katie Lane, displacing a family of six. Four of the six are children. Red Cross volunteers provided emergency aid for housing and meals, as well as access to health resources.

Six people were impacted by a fire in New London on Robin Street. The Red Cross is providing aid to a family of five, including three children. They are also assisting an adult from a second unit.

“The American Red Cross has helped 1,323 people displaced by more than 280 home fires in Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan since the start of 2022,” a press release reads.

The Red Cross said they will continue to work with the families in the days ahead, including other family members not home at the time of the fires.

