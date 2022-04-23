RAIN & THUNDER TONIGHT, STILL MILD & WINDY SUNDAY

Breezy and mild conditions will remain in place tonight. Some rain and thunder will move in but no strong activity is expected. Look for lows in the 50s and low 60s by sunrise Sunday.

Some morning rain or thunder is possible on Sunday with brighter skies during the 2nd part of the day. It now looks like we’ll squeeze out one last mild day with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Enjoy them! The tradeoff: wind gusts from the southwest in the 30 to 40 mph range.

The coming work week is going to be well below normal across the entire region. Highs in the 40s to low 50s may be the best we can do with overnight lows in the 30s and even 20s. Some passing flakes or sprinkles are possible both Monday and Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Additional rain and some wet snow could return Thursday. Additional rain showers could linger into Friday and even next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SE/S 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 15-25+ MPH (GUSTS TO 40 MPH)

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and storms. Mild and breezy. LOW: 61 (cooler NORTH and along the lakeshore)

SUNDAY: Morning showers and thunder. Turning windy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 69 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Passing flake or sprinkle. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Sprinkles or flakes possible. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cool with less wind. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain with some wet snow also possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Chance of rain. HIGH: 50

