Man convicted in 1983 killing charged with hiding the corpse

Crime scene tape
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHILTON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man is charged with recently hiding the corpse of a man he was convicted of killing in the early 1980s. John Andrews, of Chilton, was arrested Friday and booked into jail.

The 82-year-old Andrews pleaded guilty in 1994 to homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle in the death of 67-year-old Starkie Swenson, who went missing in 1983. Prosecutors say Swenson and Andrews were involved in a love triangle and that Andrews ran over Swenson.

Swenson’s body was found last September by two people hiking in High Cliff State Park. The statute of limitations for hiding a corpse in Wisconsin is six years.

Prosecutors Andrews’ offense of hiding a corpse occurred between June 7, 2021, and Sept. 28, 2021.

