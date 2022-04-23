Man connected to domestic disturbance in the Town of Goodman escapes
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GOODMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement is looking for a man connected to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Goodman. The incident involved a 13-month-old.
According to the Marinette County Sheriff, Jerry Sauve, the man ran off into the woods Friday and escaped after catching a ride.
The man’s name has not been released. His whereabouts are unknown.
Action 2 News is told one person was arrested.
Wisconsin Child Protective Services was at the scene.
No more details have been released at this time.
