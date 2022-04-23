Green Bay restaurant cutting back hours of operation after over a century of service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Blackstone Family Restaurant is cutting back on their hours of operation, according to a post on their Facebook page.

“Green Bay is not like it was, even 5 years ago,” Blackstone’s Facebook post reads.

After over a century of 24 hour service, they are eliminating what the restaurant refers to as their “bar time” night shift. Blackstone was open 24 hours a day since 1908.

Blackstone Family Restaurant (WBAY)

The restaurant is now open 6 a.m. to midnight.

