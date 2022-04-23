Advertisement

Green Bay restaurant cutting back hours of operation after over a century of service

Blackstone Family Restaurant
Blackstone Family Restaurant(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Blackstone Family Restaurant is cutting back on their hours of operation, according to a post on their Facebook page.

“Green Bay is not like it was, even 5 years ago,” Blackstone’s Facebook post reads.

After over a century of 24 hour service, they are eliminating what the restaurant refers to as their “bar time” night shift. Blackstone was open 24 hours a day since 1908.

Blackstone Family Restaurant
Blackstone Family Restaurant(WBAY)

The restaurant is now open 6 a.m. to midnight.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing in Door County Court (file image)
Felony charges dismissed against Green Bay defense attorney
Starlink spotted in De Pere
Viewers capture Starlink satellites streaking through the sky
Generic car crash
Woman killed in crash with guardrail on Highway 10
Police lights file graphic.
Man connected to domestic disturbance in the Town of Goodman escapes
John C. Andrews faces a charge of Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie Swenson,...
“No, John, don’t”: Witnesses link John Andrews to Starkie Swenson murder

Latest News

Appleton house fire on early morning April 24
House fire in Appleton, no injuries reported, $40,000 in damages caused by disposal of smoking materials
Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Erick Gerritson, tells Action 2 News this all happened at home on 23 W....
One person taken to hospital after Fond Du Lac house fire
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Ukraine email scam, Western Union refunds
Street, road, generic
Two people are dead after head-on collision in Sheboygan County Saturday
Hundreds of Wisconsin families looking for missing loved ones
WATCH: Hundreds of Wisconsin families looking for missing loved ones